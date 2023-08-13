FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY) Stock Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $54.52

FUJIFILM Holdings Co. (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $54.52 and traded as high as $59.98. FUJIFILM shares last traded at $58.37, with a volume of 11,480 shares.

FUJIFILM Stock Down 0.2 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.83 and a quick ratio of 1.19. The company has a market capitalization of $24.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.80 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50 day moving average of $59.53 and a 200-day moving average of $54.57.

Get FUJIFILM alerts:

FUJIFILM (OTCMKTS:FUJIY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 10th. The technology company reported $1.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.29. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.11 billion. FUJIFILM had a return on equity of 8.53% and a net margin of 8.04%. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that FUJIFILM Holdings Co. will post 4.03 EPS for the current year.

About FUJIFILM

FUJIFILM Holdings Corporation develops, manufactures, sells, and services imaging, healthcare, materials, and business innovation solutions worldwide. The company's Healthcare segment provides products and services, such as medical devices, biomedical contract development and manufacturing organization, pharmaceutical, regenerative medicine, and cosmetics and supplements in the areas of prevention, diagnosis, and treatment.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for FUJIFILM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FUJIFILM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.