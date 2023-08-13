Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK) Now Covered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Fuel Tech (NASDAQ:FTEK – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the company. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and issued a $4.00 price objective on shares of Fuel Tech in a research report on Thursday. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fuel Tech from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research note on Thursday.

FTEK opened at $1.20 on Friday. Fuel Tech has a 52-week low of $1.13 and a 52-week high of $1.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $1.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.32.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 35.3% in the fourth quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 396,238 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 103,483 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Fuel Tech by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 304,776 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $442,000 after acquiring an additional 61,300 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Fuel Tech by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 822,587 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,049,000 after purchasing an additional 46,171 shares in the last quarter. Legato Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Fuel Tech in the 4th quarter valued at about $43,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in Fuel Tech during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 18.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Fuel Tech, Inc provides boiler optimization, efficiency improvement, and air pollution reduction and control solutions to utility and industrial customers worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Air Pollution Control Technology and FUEL CHEM Technology. The Air Pollution Control Technology segment offers technologies to reduce nitrogen oxide (NOx) emissions in flue gas from boilers, incinerators, furnaces, and other stationary combustion sources; over-fire air systems; NOxOUT and HERT selective non-catalytic reduction systems; selective catalytic reduction systems comprising ammonia injection grid, and graduated straightening grid systems; I-NOx systems; ESP Processes and Services; ULTRA technology; and flue gas conditioning systems.

