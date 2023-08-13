Frontier Market Capitalization Tops $13.49 Million (FRONT)

Frontier (FRONT) traded up 2.3% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on August 13th. One Frontier token can currently be bought for $0.15 or 0.00000511 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Frontier has a market cap of $13.49 million and approximately $1.62 million worth of Frontier was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Frontier has traded up 1.9% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Frontier alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001106 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded down 48.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Lego Coin (LEGO) traded down 22.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0115 or 0.00000039 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Frontier Token Profile

Frontier was first traded on September 15th, 2020. Frontier’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 90,000,000 tokens. Frontier’s official Twitter account is @frontierdotxyz and its Facebook page is accessible here. Frontier’s official message board is blog.frontierwallet.com. Frontier’s official website is frontier.xyz.

Buying and Selling Frontier

According to CryptoCompare, “Frontier is a DeFi aggregation platform that incentivizes users with its FRONT token. The platform provides a non-custodial wallet for safe storage of crypto assets, as well as the ability to transact with over 4000 crypto tokens across different blockchain networks. Frontier also enables users to acquire and create NFTs.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Frontier directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Frontier should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Frontier using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Frontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Frontier and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.