Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

Friedman Industries, Incorporated (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) saw a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 25,000 shares, a growth of 101.6% from the July 15th total of 12,400 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 26,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.0 days. Approximately 0.4% of the shares of the company are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Friedman Industries in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

Get Friedman Industries alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Friedman Industries

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In related news, Director Durga D. Agrawal bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $16.32 per share, for a total transaction of $81,600.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 25,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $422,084.16. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 3.80% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in Friedman Industries by 15.6% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after buying an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Friedman Industries during the third quarter valued at $99,000. Tower Bridge Advisors purchased a new stake in Friedman Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $143,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in Friedman Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 23,247 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 1,493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Friedman Industries by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 19,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after purchasing an additional 1,877 shares in the last quarter. 29.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Friedman Industries Stock Performance

FRD opened at $17.79 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $131.29 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.05 and a beta of 1.15. Friedman Industries has a one year low of $6.74 and a one year high of $18.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $10.72.

Friedman Industries (NYSEAMERICAN:FRD – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 29th. The company reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter. Friedman Industries had a net margin of 3.90% and a return on equity of 19.69%. The business had revenue of $124.19 million for the quarter.

Friedman Industries Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 21st were given a $0.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 20th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.45%. Friedman Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 2.72%.

About Friedman Industries

(Get Free Report)

Friedman Industries, Incorporated engages in steel processing, pipe manufacturing and processing, and the steel and pipe distribution businesses the United States. It operates in two segments, Coil and Tubular. The Coil segment is involved in the conversion of steel coils into flat sheet and plate steel cut to customer specifications and reselling steel coils.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Friedman Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Friedman Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.