Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (FDP) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 15th

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc. (NYSE:FDP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Tuesday, August 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of 0.20 per share on Friday, September 8th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 15th.

Fresh Del Monte Produce has increased its dividend payment by an average of 62.4% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a payout ratio of 33.6% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings.

Fresh Del Monte Produce Stock Up 1.3 %

Shares of NYSE FDP traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $27.88. 131,762 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 164,786. Fresh Del Monte Produce has a 1 year low of $23.09 and a 1 year high of $32.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.51 and a 200 day moving average of $28.07. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.71 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Insider Transactions at Fresh Del Monte Produce

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fresh Del Monte Produce

In related news, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,605 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . In other Fresh Del Monte Produce news, COO Mohammed Abbas sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.92, for a total value of $139,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 21,325 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $595,394. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, SVP Jesus Rodriguez Calvo sold 1,605 shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce stock in a transaction on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.00, for a total transaction of $44,940.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 13,025 shares of company stock valued at $367,196. Corporate insiders own 29.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.4% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,267,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,433,000 after purchasing an additional 23,128 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Fresh Del Monte Produce by 2.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,055,814 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,086,000 after acquiring an additional 111,127 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 10.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,306,108 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,018,000 after acquiring an additional 128,374 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 835,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,156,000 after acquiring an additional 3,844 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its stake in shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce by 19.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 817,312 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,177,000 after acquiring an additional 132,234 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 66.34% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Fresh Del Monte Produce from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 3rd.

About Fresh Del Monte Produce

Fresh Del Monte Produce Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes fresh and fresh-cut fruits and vegetables in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Fresh and Value-Added Products, Banana, and Other Products and Services.

