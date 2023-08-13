Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY) Receives $32.28 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) have received an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $32.28.

FSNUY has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Citigroup began coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA Trading Up 1.1 %

Shares of OTCMKTS FSNUY opened at $8.25 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of $4.79 and a 12 month high of $8.27. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.19 and a beta of 1.10. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $7.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $7.10.

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (OTCMKTS:FSNUY – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA had a net margin of 2.50% and a return on equity of 4.68%. The company had revenue of $11.28 billion during the quarter. Sell-side analysts predict that Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA will post 0.68 EPS for the current year.

About Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care company, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care. It operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

