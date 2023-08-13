Foster & Motley Inc. Sells 724 Shares of TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Foster & Motley Inc. lessened its holdings in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report) by 2.1% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 33,350 shares of the company’s stock after selling 724 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in TotalEnergies were worth $1,969,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. raised its stake in TotalEnergies by 8.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 76,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,532,000 after acquiring an additional 5,976 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 589,712 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,822,000 after buying an additional 5,477 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 126.0% in the 1st quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 241,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,262,000 after buying an additional 134,649 shares in the last quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 10.8% in the 1st quarter. Baker Ellis Asset Management LLC now owns 14,350 shares of the company’s stock valued at $847,000 after buying an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wrapmanager Inc. grew its holdings in TotalEnergies by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Wrapmanager Inc. now owns 16,831 shares of the company’s stock valued at $994,000 after buying an additional 859 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 6.93% of the company’s stock.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $65.00 to $60.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on TotalEnergies from $68.00 to $64.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.25.

TotalEnergies Stock Performance

TTE opened at $62.57 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $153.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.16, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.79. TotalEnergies SE has a 52-week low of $44.61 and a 52-week high of $65.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.17. The business’s fifty day moving average is $58.70 and its 200-day moving average is $60.41.

TotalEnergies Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 20th were issued a dividend of $0.585 per share. This is a positive change from TotalEnergies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.54. This represents a $2.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 16th. TotalEnergies’s dividend payout ratio is 30.90%.

TotalEnergies Profile

(Free Report)

TotalEnergies SE, a multi-energy company, produces and markets fuels, natural gas, and electricity in France, rest of Europe, North America, Africa, and internationally. It operates through Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services segments.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.