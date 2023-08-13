Foster & Motley Inc. Has $1.21 Million Holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV)

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:AVUV – Free Report) by 146.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 16,299 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,678 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF were worth $1,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AVUV. IAG Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new position in Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $127,000. CoreFirst Bank & Trust raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 128.5% in the fourth quarter. CoreFirst Bank & Trust now owns 3,085 shares of the company’s stock valued at $230,000 after purchasing an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Leavell Investment Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 6.4% in the first quarter. Leavell Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the period. Finally, Private Trust Co. NA boosted its holdings in shares of Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 4,546 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,000 after buying an additional 1,272 shares during the period.

Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

NYSEARCA:AVUV opened at $82.85 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.76 billion, a PE ratio of 7.06 and a beta of 1.28. Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF has a 1 year low of $65.11 and a 1 year high of $84.81. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.87.

About Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF

The Avantis U.S. Small Cap Value ETF (AVUV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Value index. The fund is an actively-managed portfolio of US small-cap value companies selected based on fundamental criteria. AVUV was launched on Sep 24, 2019 and is managed by American Century Investments.

