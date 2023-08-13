Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV) Stake Lessened by Associated Banc Corp

Associated Banc Corp lowered its holdings in Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 18,459 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 742 shares during the period. Associated Banc Corp’s holdings in Fortive were worth $1,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital City Trust Co. FL raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.2% during the first quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 12,794 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $872,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 21.8% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 977 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $59,000 after acquiring an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 1.5% during the first quarter. ETF Managers Group LLC now owns 11,874 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $809,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 2.3% during the first quarter. Kinneret Advisory LLC now owns 8,323 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Fortive by 3.2% during the first quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 6,121 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $417,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. 95.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Fortive alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total value of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CFO Charles E. Mclaughlin sold 16,911 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.66, for a total transaction of $1,296,397.26. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,319 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,767,114.54. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CAO Christopher M. Mulhall sold 4,700 shares of Fortive stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.85, for a total value of $361,195.00. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 21,507 shares in the company, valued at $1,652,812.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 43,404 shares of company stock valued at $3,324,757. 0.95% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Fortive from $82.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Barclays increased their price objective on Fortive from $77.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Argus raised their target price on Fortive from $80.00 to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Mizuho raised their target price on Fortive from $63.00 to $70.00 in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Finally, Citigroup raised their target price on Fortive from $85.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $78.55.

View Our Latest Research Report on FTV

Fortive Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:FTV opened at $79.41 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $27.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.16. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.76 and its 200-day moving average is $68.87. Fortive Co. has a 52-week low of $57.43 and a 52-week high of $79.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.96.

Fortive (NYSE:FTV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The technology company reported $0.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.51 billion. Fortive had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 13.39%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.78 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Fortive Co. will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

About Fortive

(Free Report)

Fortive Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and services professional and engineered products, software, and services worldwide. Intelligent Operating Solutions segment provides advanced instrumentation, software and services, which includes electrical test and measurement, facility and asset lifecycle software applications, and worker safety and compliance solutions for manufacturing, process industries, healthcare, utilities and power, communications and electronics, and other industries.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FTV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fortive Co. (NYSE:FTV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fortive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fortive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.