Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 830 Shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Federated Hermes, Inc. (NYSE:FHI – Free Report) by 1.1% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,314 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 830 shares during the period. Federated Hermes makes up about 2.0% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC owned about 0.09% of Federated Hermes worth $3,063,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FHI. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Federated Hermes in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Federated Hermes by 85.7% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 767 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 354 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 310.8% in the 3rd quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Federated Hermes by 395.1% in the 1st quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 1,292 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Federated Hermes by 157.1% in the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 1,199 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.52% of the company’s stock.

Get Federated Hermes alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on FHI shares. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Federated Hermes from $41.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “sector perform” rating and set a $39.00 price target on shares of Federated Hermes in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Federated Hermes from $48.00 to $46.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Federated Hermes from $44.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Federated Hermes in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $42.60.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total transaction of $2,753,250.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares in the company, valued at $7,450,771.73. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Federated Hermes news, CEO Saker Anwar Nusseibeh sold 43,135 shares of Federated Hermes stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.10, for a total transaction of $1,557,173.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 193,434 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,982,967.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO J Christopher Donahue sold 75,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.71, for a total value of $2,753,250.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 202,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,450,771.73. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 175,551 shares of company stock valued at $6,376,813. 5.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Federated Hermes Trading Up 0.8 %

FHI stock traded up $0.25 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $33.22. The company had a trading volume of 836,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 807,206. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $35.61 and a 200 day moving average of $38.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.96 and a quick ratio of 2.20. Federated Hermes, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.30 and a 12 month high of $45.55. The company has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.04.

Federated Hermes (NYSE:FHI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $0.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.80 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $433.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $392.73 million. Federated Hermes had a return on equity of 27.30% and a net margin of 17.05%. On average, equities analysts predict that Federated Hermes, Inc. will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Federated Hermes Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.37%. Federated Hermes’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 37.33%.

Federated Hermes Profile

(Free Report)

Federated Hermes, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to individuals, including high net worth individuals, banking or thrift institutions, investment companies, pension and profit sharing plans, pooled investment vehicles, charitable organizations, state or municipal government entities, and registered investment advisors.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Federated Hermes Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Federated Hermes and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.