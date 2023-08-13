Fortis Advisors LLC Purchases 225 Shares of Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT)

Fortis Advisors LLC boosted its position in Walmart Inc. (NYSE:WMT – Free Report) by 10.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,459 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $363,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.3% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Architects LLC now owns 2,076 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $306,000 after purchasing an additional 66 shares during the period. Bluesphere Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.5% in the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,003 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $295,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 4,477 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the period. Avalon Investment & Advisory boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Avalon Investment & Advisory now owns 2,070 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $294,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. Finally, Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Cyndeo Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,515 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $381,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares during the period. 31.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Walmart Stock Performance

Walmart stock traded up $0.94 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $161.20. 4,731,734 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,408,969. Walmart Inc. has a 1 year low of $128.07 and a 1 year high of $162.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $434.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.75, a P/E/G ratio of 4.70 and a beta of 0.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $156.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $149.59.

Insider Buying and Selling

Walmart ( NYSE:WMT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 18th. The retailer reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $152.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $147.91 billion. Walmart had a return on equity of 21.30% and a net margin of 1.82%. Walmart’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Walmart Inc. will post 6.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total transaction of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Walmart news, EVP John D. Rainey sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.48, for a total value of $159,480.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 170,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,228,817.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel J. Bartlett sold 6,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $147.78, for a total value of $975,348.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 159,240 shares in the company, valued at $23,532,487.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 9,219,373 shares of company stock valued at $1,422,922,576 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 46.51% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

WMT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Walmart from $175.00 to $190.00 in a report on Wednesday. Piper Sandler raised Walmart from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $145.00 to $210.00 in a research report on Monday, July 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Walmart from $165.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on Walmart from $160.00 to $164.00 in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Walmart from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.39.

Walmart Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the operation of retail, wholesale, and other units worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, and discount stores under Walmart and Walmart Neighborhood Market brands; membership-only warehouse clubs; ecommerce websites, such as walmart.com, walmart.com.mx, walmart.ca, flipkart.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Featured Stories

