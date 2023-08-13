Fortis Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG)

Fortis Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHG – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in SCHG. JNBA Financial Advisors lifted its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 65.5% during the first quarter. JNBA Financial Advisors now owns 490 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 381.5% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 703 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 557 shares during the last quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 57.7% during the first quarter. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 749 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $54,000. Finally, Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 391 shares during the period.

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of SCHG stock traded down $0.35 on Friday, reaching $74.32. 1,038,755 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,031,194. Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $53.18 and a 1-year high of $78.50. The stock has a market cap of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.24 and a beta of 1.10. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $74.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $67.82.

About Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF

Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF (the Fund) goal is to track the total return of the Dow Jones U.S. Large-Cap Growth Total Stock Market Index (the Index). The Fund’s index includes the large-cap growth portion of the Dow Jones U.S. Total Stock Market Index available to investors in the marketplace. The Dow Jones U.S.

