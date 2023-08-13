Fortis Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Fortis Advisors LLC cut its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) by 16.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 379 shares of the company’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF were worth $77,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sittner & Nelson LLC increased its holdings in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 205.2% during the first quarter. Sittner & Nelson LLC now owns 235 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 45.1% during the 1st quarter. Ruedi Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the last quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 98.5% during the 1st quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,709,000 after purchasing an additional 6,585 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 29.9% in the 1st quarter. Wealth Dimensions Group Ltd. now owns 3,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after purchasing an additional 876 shares during the period. Finally, BDO Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 4.9% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,717,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:VTI traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $221.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,220,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,954,777. The stock has a market cap of $312.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.80 and a beta of 1.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $220.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.41. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 12-month low of $174.84 and a 12-month high of $228.96.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

