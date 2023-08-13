Fortis Advisors LLC Buys 4,265 Shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY)

Fortis Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FUTY – Free Report) by 3.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 148,791 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,265 shares during the quarter. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF comprises 3.8% of Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Fortis Advisors LLC owned about 0.32% of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF worth $5,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 68.4% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 9,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $477,000 after purchasing an additional 4,044 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $750,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 195.5% in the first quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 80,972 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,880,000 after purchasing an additional 53,568 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 31,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,491,000 after purchasing an additional 2,423 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF by 14.0% during the first quarter. Jaffetilchin Investment Partners LLC now owns 17,641 shares of the company’s stock valued at $800,000 after acquiring an additional 2,163 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FUTY traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $41.68. 107,148 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 269,619. The company has a market cap of $1.84 billion, a PE ratio of 24.22 and a beta of 0.54. Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF has a one year low of $39.14 and a one year high of $50.25. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $42.67 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $43.30.

The Fidelity MSCI Utilities Index ETF (FUTY) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 index. The fund tracks the MSCI US IMI Utilities 25\u002F50 Index, a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the US utilities sector. FUTY was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

