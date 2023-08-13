Fortis Advisors LLC Acquires 150 Shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ)

Fortis Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands, Inc. (NYSE:STZ – Free Report) by 18.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 981 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. Fortis Advisors LLC’s holdings in Constellation Brands were worth $222,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its holdings in Constellation Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 44,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,065,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services lifted its holdings in shares of Constellation Brands by 167.7% in the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 431 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after buying an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System boosted its position in shares of Constellation Brands by 1.9% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 11,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,708,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the period. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 105.4% during the fourth quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. now owns 38,512 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,467,000 after acquiring an additional 19,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MAI Capital Management grew its stake in Constellation Brands by 35.1% during the fourth quarter. MAI Capital Management now owns 7,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,637,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.49% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have commented on STZ shares. Roth Capital raised shares of Constellation Brands from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 30th. Wedbush boosted their target price on Constellation Brands from $255.00 to $270.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on Constellation Brands from $265.00 to $290.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 3rd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on Constellation Brands from $293.00 to $300.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Constellation Brands from $277.00 to $275.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $266.24.

Constellation Brands Stock Down 0.3 %

STZ traded down $0.93 during trading on Friday, reaching $267.68. The stock had a trading volume of 670,304 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,055,190. Constellation Brands, Inc. has a one year low of $208.12 and a one year high of $273.65. The company has a market capitalization of $49.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -146.27, a P/E/G ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $255.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $236.38.

Constellation Brands (NYSE:STZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, June 30th. The company reported $2.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.08. Constellation Brands had a negative net margin of 3.14% and a positive return on equity of 22.32%. The company had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.47 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.66 EPS. Constellation Brands’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Constellation Brands, Inc. will post 11.62 earnings per share for the current year.

Constellation Brands Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 10th will be paid a $0.89 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 9th. This represents a $3.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.33%. Constellation Brands’s payout ratio is currently -194.54%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Constellation Brands news, CEO William A. Newlands sold 49,425 shares of Constellation Brands stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $267.90, for a total value of $13,240,957.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,316 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,495,756.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO Garth Hankinson sold 1,550 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $267.96, for a total value of $415,338.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,491 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,543,208.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 100,819 shares of company stock worth $27,054,755 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 16.19% of the company’s stock.

About Constellation Brands

Constellation Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, imports, markets, and sells beer, wine, and spirits in the United States, Canada, Mexico, New Zealand, and Italy. The company provides beer primarily under the Corona Extra, Corona Premier, Corona Familiar, Corona Light, Corona Refresca, Corona Hard Seltzer, Modelo Especial, Modelo Negra, Modelo Chelada, Victoria, Vicky Chamoy, and Pacifico brands.

