Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT) Shares Bought by Laffer Tengler Investments

Laffer Tengler Investments grew its holdings in Fortinet, Inc. (NASDAQ:FTNT – Free Report) by 14.0% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 36,117 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,438 shares during the period. Laffer Tengler Investments’ holdings in Fortinet were worth $2,400,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS purchased a new stake in shares of Fortinet in the first quarter valued at $492,000. ING Groep NV acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $12,491,000. Unigestion Holding SA acquired a new position in Fortinet during the first quarter worth $424,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in Fortinet by 0.3% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 109,924 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $7,306,000 after buying an additional 318 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAM Holding AG boosted its holdings in Fortinet by 0.5% during the first quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 31,766 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,111,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.21% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other Fortinet news, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of Fortinet stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total transaction of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 4,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $311,947.56. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, EVP Patrice Perche sold 7,530 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total transaction of $535,759.50. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 25,730 shares in the company, valued at $1,830,689.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Keith Jensen sold 5,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.23, for a total value of $344,561.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,572 shares in the company, valued at approximately $311,947.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 67,163 shares of company stock worth $4,799,087. Insiders own 17.54% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently weighed in on FTNT. Wedbush reduced their target price on shares of Fortinet from $70.00 to $69.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Guggenheim raised shares of Fortinet from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 7th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of Fortinet from $86.00 to $71.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Fortinet from $88.00 to $72.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fortinet has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $73.42.

Fortinet Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FTNT traded down $0.88 during trading on Friday, reaching $59.68. 7,695,677 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,958,888. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $72.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $66.27. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $46.87 billion, a PE ratio of 44.87, a P/E/G ratio of 2.64 and a beta of 1.16. Fortinet, Inc. has a 52-week low of $42.61 and a 52-week high of $81.24.

Fortinet (NASDAQ:FTNT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.30 billion. Fortinet had a net margin of 21.24% and a negative return on equity of 698.28%. The firm’s revenue was up 25.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.18 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Fortinet, Inc. will post 1.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Fortinet Company Profile

Fortinet, Inc provides cybersecurity and networking solutions worldwide. It offers FortiGate hardware and software licenses that provide various security and networking functions, including firewall, intrusion prevention, anti-malware, virtual private network, application control, web filtering, anti-spam, and wide area network acceleration.

Featured Articles

