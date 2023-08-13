Formidable Asset Management LLC Sells 216 Shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR)

Formidable Asset Management LLC cut its position in shares of AptarGroup, Inc. (NYSE:ATR – Free Report) by 2.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,606 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 216 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in AptarGroup were worth $1,021,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of ATR. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of AptarGroup in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Hall Laurie J Trustee raised its position in shares of AptarGroup by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Hall Laurie J Trustee now owns 24,365 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,881,000 after acquiring an additional 310 shares in the last quarter. Kerrisdale Advisers LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,674,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS increased its position in AptarGroup by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 29,369 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,230,000 after buying an additional 3,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in AptarGroup during the 4th quarter valued at about $239,000. 89.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

AptarGroup Stock Performance

AptarGroup stock traded up $0.38 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $122.61. 226,544 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 280,570. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $117.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $116.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.61, a P/E/G ratio of 3.95 and a beta of 0.63. AptarGroup, Inc. has a 1 year low of $90.23 and a 1 year high of $126.99.

AptarGroup Increases Dividend

AptarGroup ( NYSE:ATR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.23 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.13 by $0.10. AptarGroup had a return on equity of 13.04% and a net margin of 7.41%. The firm had revenue of $895.91 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $898.89 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.96 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that AptarGroup, Inc. will post 4.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 17th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 27th will be paid a $0.41 dividend. This is an increase from AptarGroup’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 26th. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.34%. AptarGroup’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.62%.

Insider Transactions at AptarGroup

In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Shiela Vinczeller sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.08, for a total value of $242,160.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 20,467 shares in the company, valued at $2,478,144.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director George L. Fotiades sold 7,940 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.01, for a total value of $968,759.40. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,962 shares in the company, valued at approximately $605,413.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 22,360 shares of company stock worth $2,722,742 over the last quarter. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ATR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on AptarGroup from $130.00 to $134.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Bank of America reduced their target price on AptarGroup from $152.00 to $149.00 in a research report on Monday, July 10th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on AptarGroup in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on AptarGroup from $115.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AptarGroup currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.83.

About AptarGroup

AptarGroup, Inc designs and manufactures a range of drug delivery, consumer product dispensing, and active material science solutions and services for the pharmaceutical, beauty, personal care, home care, and food and beverage markets. The company operates through three segments: Aptar Pharma, Aptar Beauty, and Aptar Closures.

