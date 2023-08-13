Formidable Asset Management LLC Reduces Stake in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lessened its position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 6.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 40,699 shares of the chip maker’s stock after selling 2,828 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Intel were worth $1,338,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Red Tortoise LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Antonetti Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.5% in the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 1,251 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Kepos Capital LP purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms recently weighed in on INTC. Susquehanna raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $37.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Intel from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Raymond James raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. UBS Group raised their price objective on Intel from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TD Cowen raised their price objective on Intel from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-two have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.55.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,250 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were bought at an average cost of $35.87 per share, with a total value of $116,577.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 3,850 shares of Intel stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $34.63 per share, with a total value of $133,325.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 105,495 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,653,291.85. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $35.87 per share, for a total transaction of $116,577.50. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 139,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,011,577.05. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Price Performance

Shares of INTC stock traded up $0.21 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 28,783,730 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,283,308. Intel Co. has a one year low of $24.59 and a one year high of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 1.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $33.84 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $30.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $146.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -158.58 and a beta of 0.89.

Intel Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.125 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. Intel’s payout ratio is currently -227.26%.

Intel Company Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, Accelerated Computing Systems and Graphics, Intel Foundry Services, and Other segments. The company offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, and memory and storage products.

