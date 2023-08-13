Formidable Asset Management LLC Purchases 9,114 Shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Free Report) by 311.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 12,045 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,114 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $962,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 88.1% in the 1st quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 476 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 3rd quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new position in Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at $53,000. 78.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Fruit Molly L. Strader sold 1,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.80, for a total transaction of $126,294.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 10,809 shares in the company, valued at approximately $938,221.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have weighed in on ADM. StockNews.com raised Archer-Daniels-Midland from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $83.00 to $87.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $98.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, Roth Mkm began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $92.00 price target for the company. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.50.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Price Performance

ADM stock traded down $1.08 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $84.82. 2,270,699 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,742,733. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.47 billion, a PE ratio of 11.32, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.82. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 52 week low of $69.92 and a 52 week high of $98.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.63 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $78.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $78.68.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.30. The business had revenue of $25.19 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.82 billion. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 17.52% and a net margin of 4.14%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s quarterly revenue was down 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.15 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 7.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 16th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 15th. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.12%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.03%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

