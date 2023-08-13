Formidable Asset Management LLC Lowers Holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its position in shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Free Report) by 3.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,672 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 640 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $829,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Prostatis Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iron Mountain in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. True Wealth Design LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the fourth quarter valued at $33,000. Kalos Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain during the first quarter valued at $36,000. Finally, Thompson Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Iron Mountain in the 1st quarter worth about $42,000. 76.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Iron Mountain Stock Performance

Shares of IRM traded down $0.53 on Friday, reaching $60.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,176,446 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,496,775. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $58.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 26.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $17.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.52, a PEG ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.93. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 12-month low of $43.33 and a 12-month high of $62.88.

Iron Mountain Increases Dividend

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 5th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.65 per share. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.30%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 14th. This is a boost from Iron Mountain’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.62. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.00%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Iron Mountain from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Iron Mountain from $64.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Iron Mountain presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.25.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total value of $67,691.07. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,735 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,873,304.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 21,014 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.06, for a total transaction of $1,157,030.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 295,650 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,278,489. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 1,219 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.53, for a total transaction of $67,691.07. Following the sale, the director now owns 33,735 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,304.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 149,934 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,870 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Profile

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM) is a global leader in innovative storage, data center infrastructure, asset lifecycle management and information management services. Founded in 1951 and trusted by more than 225,000 customers worldwide, Iron Mountain helps customers CLIMB HIGHER to transform their businesses.

