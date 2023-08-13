Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $6.96 Million Stock Position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST)

Formidable Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:JPST – Free Report) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 138,373 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,639 shares during the quarter. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF accounts for 1.5% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $6,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 17.9% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 56,269,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,820,801,000 after acquiring an additional 8,540,248 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 18.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 23,179,363 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,161,981,000 after purchasing an additional 3,612,871 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 11,770,801 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,070,000 after purchasing an additional 2,021,887 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 46.5% during the 4th quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 9,260,570 shares of the company’s stock worth $464,232,000 after purchasing an additional 2,938,666 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Avantax Advisory Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 5.2% during the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,094,128 shares of the company’s stock worth $457,616,000 after purchasing an additional 449,248 shares in the last quarter.
JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF Trading Up 0.0 %
Shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF stock traded up $0.01 on Friday, reaching $50.09. 2,154,802 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,941,020. JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF has a one year low of $49.93 and a one year high of $50.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $50.08 and a 200 day moving average of $50.19.
About JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF
The JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (JPST) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that aims to maximize income and preserve capital using USD-denominated debt securities with an effective duration of one year or less. JPST was launched on May 17, 2017 and is managed by JPMorgan Chase.
