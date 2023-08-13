Formidable Asset Management LLC Has $1.60 Million Position in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Formidable Asset Management LLC reduced its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 3.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,853 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 142 shares during the period. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $1,603,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the second quarter valued at $32,000. CoreCap Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the fourth quarter valued at about $41,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 24.1% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 144 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldstream Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the first quarter valued at about $61,000. 86.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FDS has been the topic of several research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $454.00 to $461.00 in a research note on Friday, June 23rd. SpectralCast reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Tuesday, May 9th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $435.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, June 15th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $441.50.

FactSet Research Systems Price Performance

Shares of FDS stock traded up $1.59 on Friday, reaching $423.98. The company had a trading volume of 157,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 303,003. The stock has a market capitalization of $16.17 billion, a PE ratio of 32.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 2.11, a current ratio of 2.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a one year low of $377.89 and a one year high of $474.13. The business’s 50-day moving average is $413.60 and its 200 day moving average is $411.36.

FactSet Research Systems (NYSE:FDS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, June 22nd. The business services provider reported $3.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.62 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $529.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $527.56 million. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 24.77% and a return on equity of 37.65%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.76 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 15.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FactSet Research Systems Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st will be issued a $0.98 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.92%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.04%.

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $433.22, for a total value of $1,299,660.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 8,247 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,572,765.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 0.97% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About FactSet Research Systems

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data and analytics company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

