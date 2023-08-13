Formidable Asset Management LLC Cuts Stake in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Formidable Asset Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 35,989 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 2,333 shares during the quarter. Formidable Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $1,882,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. United Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cisco Systems in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $645,000. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 32.5% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 4,243,073 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $236,593,000 after purchasing an additional 1,040,607 shares during the last quarter. Roundview Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 13.1% in the 1st quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 10,540 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $588,000 after purchasing an additional 1,221 shares during the last quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 21.5% in the 1st quarter. Merit Financial Group LLC now owns 11,763 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $656,000 after purchasing an additional 2,079 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,429,518 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,470,000 after purchasing an additional 182,857 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.96% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Cisco Systems news, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total transaction of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at $8,699,833. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Cisco Systems news, COO Maria Martinez sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.88, for a total transaction of $508,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 414,033 shares in the company, valued at $21,065,999.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,142 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.50, for a total value of $103,887.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 179,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,699,833. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 39,093 shares of company stock worth $1,963,134. 0.02% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CSCO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays decreased their price target on Cisco Systems from $52.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. 51job restated an “initiates” rating on shares of Cisco Systems in a report on Friday, June 30th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Cisco Systems in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Cisco Systems from $63.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 18th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $54.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Cisco Systems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $56.95.

Cisco Systems Stock Performance

Shares of CSCO stock traded up $0.42 on Friday, hitting $53.79. The company had a trading volume of 14,344,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,631,270. The firm has a market cap of $219.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.67 and a 200-day moving average price of $49.86. The company has a quick ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.60 and a twelve month high of $54.14.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 17th. The network equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $14.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.36 billion. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 31.66% and a net margin of 20.89%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cisco Systems Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 6th were issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, July 5th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.90%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 56.12%.

Cisco Systems Profile

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

