Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.31% from the stock’s current price.
Forian Price Performance
Shares of FORA opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.97. Forian has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.45.
Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter.
Forian Company Profile
Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.
