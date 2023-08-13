Forian (NASDAQ:FORA) Price Target Cut to $5.00

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) had its price objective cut by equities research analysts at Lake Street Capital from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research note issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. Lake Street Capital’s price objective points to a potential upside of 95.31% from the stock’s current price.

Forian Price Performance

Shares of FORA opened at $2.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $3.04. The stock has a market cap of $83.42 million, a PE ratio of -10.24 and a beta of 0.97. Forian has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $5.45.

Forian (NASDAQ:FORA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $4.87 million during the quarter.

Institutional Trading of Forian

Forian Company Profile

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FORA. Brainard Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Forian by 44.8% in the first quarter. Brainard Capital Management LLC now owns 17,640 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,000 after purchasing an additional 5,454 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Forian by 61.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 20,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after acquiring an additional 7,900 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Forian in the first quarter worth $41,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Forian by 43.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock worth $137,000 after acquiring an additional 10,908 shares during the period. Finally, Vident Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in shares of Forian by 66.2% in the first quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 66,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after acquiring an additional 26,435 shares in the last quarter. 12.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Forian Inc provides software and information solutions, proprietary data driven insights, and predictive analytics to optimize and measure the operational, clinical, and financial performance of its life science and healthcare customers. It operates through three segments: Information & Software, Services, and Other.

