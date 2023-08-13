Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX) Stock Holdings Lifted by Formidable Asset Management LLC

Formidable Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Flux Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FLUX – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,185,952 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,678 shares during the quarter. Flux Power accounts for 3.3% of Formidable Asset Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Formidable Asset Management LLC owned about 19.87% of Flux Power worth $15,465,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of FLUX. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 13.2% in the 4th quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 436,716 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,734,000 after buying an additional 50,826 shares during the period. EAM Investors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $974,000. Crown Advisors Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $534,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Flux Power by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 101,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 2,961 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Flux Power in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $262,000. 31.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Lake Street Capital assumed coverage on Flux Power in a report on Thursday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group reduced their price objective on Flux Power from $10.00 to $9.00 in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Flux Power stock traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $4.87. 32,586 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 76,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 1.30. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.79. Flux Power Holdings, Inc. has a 12-month low of $2.21 and a 12-month high of $7.50.

Flux Power (NASDAQ:FLUX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $15.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.04 million. Flux Power had a negative return on equity of 68.63% and a negative net margin of 12.13%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Flux Power Holdings, Inc. will post -0.43 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Michael Johnson sold 6,440 shares of Flux Power stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total value of $26,275.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 4,402,620 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,962,689.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 29.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Flux Power Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiary Flux Power, Inc, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells lithium-ion energy storage solutions for lift trucks, airport ground support equipment, and other industrial and commercial applications in the North America. It offers battery management system (BMS) that provides cell balancing, charging, discharging, monitoring, and communication between the pack and the forklift.

