Fluent (FLNT) to Release Earnings on Monday

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Monday, August 14th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.01 per share for the quarter.

Fluent (NASDAQ:FLNT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.03) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $77.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $79.65 million. Fluent had a negative return on equity of 1.63% and a negative net margin of 43.87%. On average, analysts expect Fluent to post $0 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Fluent stock opened at $0.63 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.66 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.63, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.38 million, a PE ratio of -0.34 and a beta of 2.33. Fluent has a 1-year low of $0.56 and a 1-year high of $1.81.

In other Fluent news, insider Ryan Schulke acquired 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 19th. The stock was bought at an average price of $0.70 per share, with a total value of $28,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 272,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $190,750. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . In the last 90 days, insiders acquired 59,800 shares of company stock valued at $41,170. Corporate insiders own 21.07% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Fluent by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 449,231 shares of the company’s stock valued at $489,000 after buying an additional 8,091 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Fluent during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 753,085 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,566,000 after purchasing an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Prudential Financial Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fluent in the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fluent by 40.4% in the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 124,578 shares of the company’s stock worth $260,000 after purchasing an additional 35,826 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.42% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fluent in a report on Sunday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

(Get Free Report)

Fluent, Inc provides data-driven digital marketing services primarily in the United States. The company operates through Fluent and All Other segments. It offers customer acquisition services by operating digital marketing campaigns, through which the company connects its advertiser clients with consumers.

