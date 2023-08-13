Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $1.18-$1.25 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $1.19. The company issued revenue guidance of $5.09 billion-$5.14 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $5.11 billion. Flowers Foods also updated its FY23 guidance to $1.18-1.25 EPS.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on FLO shares. Stephens reaffirmed an equal weight rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Flowers Foods in a research note on Friday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Flowers Foods from $26.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com cut Flowers Foods from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday.

FLO stock opened at $25.82 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.32. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.71 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.45. The company has a market capitalization of $5.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59 and a beta of 0.41. Flowers Foods has a 52-week low of $23.87 and a 52-week high of $30.16.

Flowers Foods (NYSE:FLO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 10th. The company reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.28 by $0.05. Flowers Foods had a return on equity of 18.35% and a net margin of 4.47%. The business had revenue of $1.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.31 earnings per share. Flowers Foods’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Flowers Foods will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a $0.23 dividend. This is an increase from Flowers Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. Flowers Foods’s payout ratio is 87.62%.

In other news, insider H Mark Courtney sold 14,272 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.39, for a total transaction of $348,094.08. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 41,488 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,011,892.32. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 11.49% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. lifted its stake in shares of Flowers Foods by 1,475.9% during the 1st quarter. First Manhattan CO. LLC. now owns 4,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 3,793 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Flowers Foods in the 4th quarter worth approximately $132,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Flowers Foods by 15.3% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 7,702 shares of the company’s stock valued at $203,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022 shares during the period. Finally, Prospera Financial Services Inc bought a new position in shares of Flowers Foods in the first quarter worth $229,000. 81.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Flowers Foods, Inc produces and markets packaged bakery food products in the United States. Its principal products include fresh breads, buns, rolls, snack cakes, and tortillas, as well as frozen breads and rolls under the Nature's Own, Dave's Killer Bread, Wonder, Canyon Bakehouse, Mrs. Freshley's, and Tastykake brand names.

