FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $283.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $246.00 to $283.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.07.

Shares of FLT opened at $265.54 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 1.03. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.72 and a 200-day simple moving average of $225.98. FLEETCOR Technologies has a 1-year low of $161.69 and a 1-year high of $272.37. The stock has a market cap of $19.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.21.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.

FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.

