FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) PT Raised to $283.00

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT – Free Report) had its price objective increased by Raymond James from $246.00 to $283.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. Raymond James currently has an outperform rating on the business services provider’s stock.
A number of other research analysts have also recently weighed in on FLT. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $288.00 in a research note on Friday, July 14th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 4th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $240.00 to $277.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $245.00 to $295.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 19th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $310.00 to $300.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, FLEETCOR Technologies presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $269.07.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on FLT
FLEETCOR Technologies Trading Down 1.1 %
Hedge Funds Weigh In On FLEETCOR Technologies
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Covestor Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 253.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 113 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares during the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. BOKF NA acquired a new position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Fred Alger Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 102.4% during the 3rd quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 170 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 86 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its holdings in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 88.3% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 145 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.87% of the company’s stock.
About FLEETCOR Technologies
FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc, a business payments company that helps businesses spend less by enabling them to manage their expense-related purchasing and vendor payments processes. It offers corporate payments solutions, such as accounts payable automation; Virtual Card, which provides a single-use card number for a specific amount usable within a defined timeframe; Cross-Border that is used by its customers to pay international vendors, foreign office and personnel expenses, capital expenditures, and profit repatriation and dividends; and purchasing cards and travel and entertainment cards for its customers to analyze and manage their corporate spending.
Recommended Stories
- Five stocks we like better than FLEETCOR Technologies
- What is Short Interest? How to Use It
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 8/7 – 8/11
- How to Find Undervalued Stocks
- 3 Retailers To Watch Closely Next Week
- What Does a Stock Split Mean?
- Investing in Coffee: 3 Great Strategies to Consider
Receive News & Ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FLEETCOR Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.