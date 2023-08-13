FlatQube (QUBE) Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $41.41 Million

FlatQube (QUBE) traded 2.9% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on August 12th. One FlatQube token can currently be purchased for about $0.55 or 0.00001857 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. FlatQube has a market capitalization of $41.41 million and $496.36 worth of FlatQube was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, FlatQube has traded 4.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

FlatQube Token Profile

FlatQube’s total supply is 2,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,937,900 tokens. FlatQube’s official Twitter account is @flatqube and its Facebook page is accessible here. FlatQube’s official website is flatqube.io. The official message board for FlatQube is flatqube.medium.com.

Buying and Selling FlatQube

According to CryptoCompare, “FlatQube (QUBE) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Everscale platform. FlatQube has a current supply of 2,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of FlatQube is 0.54287894 USD and is up 3.57 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 2 active market(s) with $2,810.66 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://flatqube.io/.”

