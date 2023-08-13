Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (NYSE:FLC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.43

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and traded as low as $14.35. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 11,886 shares.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06.
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund
Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.
Receive News & Ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.