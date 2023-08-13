Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund (NYSE:FLC) Stock Price Passes Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $14.43

Shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc. (NYSE:FLC – Get Free Report) crossed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $14.43 and traded as low as $14.35. Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund shares last traded at $14.49, with a volume of 11,886 shares.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.43 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.06.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, August 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 24th will be given a $0.0835 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 23rd.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

About Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wolverine Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 39.1% in the second quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 30,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 8,552 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 10.9% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 116,869 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,679,000 after buying an additional 11,485 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 72.1% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 16,945 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,000 after buying an additional 7,100 shares in the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 16.2% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 15,450 shares of the company’s stock worth $213,000 after buying an additional 2,150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund by 11.2% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 14,850 shares of the company’s stock valued at $219,000 after acquiring an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter.

Flaherty & Crumrine Total Return Fund Inc is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across utilities and banking sectors.

