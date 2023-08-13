Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI) Shares Bought by Spire Wealth Management

Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Fiserv, Inc. (NYSE:FI – Free Report) by 346.6% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 70,460 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 54,683 shares during the quarter. Spire Wealth Management’s holdings in Fiserv were worth $7,964,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Fiserv by 71.9% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 306 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 128 shares in the last quarter. Castleview Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.8% in the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the period. Optiver Holding B.V. purchased a new position in Fiserv in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Kalos Management Inc. acquired a new position in Fiserv during the first quarter worth $39,000. 88.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Fiserv

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.10, for a total value of $896,800.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 187,356 shares in the company, valued at $21,002,607.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In the last quarter, insiders sold 21,500 shares of company stock worth $2,586,528. 18.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Fiserv Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of FI traded down $0.42 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $125.59. The company had a trading volume of 1,338,470 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,464,912. Fiserv, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $91.55 and a fifty-two week high of $130.74. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $123.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $117.76. The stock has a market cap of $76.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74.

Fiserv (NYSE:FI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The business services provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81. The firm had revenue of $4.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.54 billion. Fiserv had a return on equity of 14.15% and a net margin of 13.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fiserv, Inc. will post 7.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

FI has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group raised their price target on Fiserv from $120.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Tigress Financial lifted their price objective on Fiserv from $154.00 to $160.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Fiserv from $133.00 to $144.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Fiserv from $105.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus upped their price objective on Fiserv from $140.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Fiserv currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.20.

Fiserv Profile

Fiserv, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides payment and financial services technology worldwide. The company operates through Acceptance, Fintech, and Payments segments. The Acceptance segment provides point-of-sale merchant acquiring and digital commerce services; mobile payment services; security and fraud protection products; Carat, an omnichannel commerce solution; Clover, a cloud-based point-of-sale and business management platform; and Clover Connect, an independent software vendors platform.

