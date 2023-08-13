FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV) Rating Lowered to Hold at StockNews.com

StockNews.com cut shares of FirstService (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Thursday morning.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. TD Securities raised FirstService from a hold rating to a buy rating and increased their price target for the company from $150.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. BMO Capital Markets raised FirstService from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price target for the company from $166.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Friday, June 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on FirstService from $143.00 to $145.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on FirstService from $165.00 to $173.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet raised FirstService from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $165.80.

FirstService Stock Performance

Institutional Investors Weigh In On FirstService

NASDAQ FSV opened at $154.99 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.66 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a quick ratio of 1.90, a current ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $152.01 and a 200-day moving average price of $145.35. FirstService has a twelve month low of $112.44 and a twelve month high of $163.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of FirstService in the second quarter worth approximately $61,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 24.9% in the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 351 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,000 after buying an additional 70 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 80.1% in the second quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 389 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 173 shares during the period. Finally, Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of FirstService by 264.9% in the first quarter. Grayhawk Investment Strategies Inc. now owns 416 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 302 shares during the period. 69.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstService

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers property management services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

