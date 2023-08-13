FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.35 Per Share

FirstCash Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:FCFS – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, July 26th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th. This is a positive change from FirstCash’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33.

FirstCash has increased its dividend by an average of 7.3% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 3 years. FirstCash has a payout ratio of 20.5% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities analysts expect FirstCash to earn $6.73 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 20.8%.

FirstCash Stock Down 0.2 %

FCFS stock opened at $95.98 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 3.66 and a quick ratio of 2.81. FirstCash has a 1-year low of $70.14 and a 1-year high of $105.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $95.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $97.36. The firm has a market cap of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.23 and a beta of 0.81.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

FirstCash ( NASDAQ:FCFS Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.16. FirstCash had a net margin of 7.90% and a return on equity of 13.47%. The firm had revenue of $750.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $743.44 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that FirstCash will post 5.52 EPS for the current year.

FCFS has been the subject of several recent research reports. Wedbush boosted their target price on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Monday, May 1st. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FirstCash from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Barclays upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $108.00 to $125.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $91.00 to $100.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, Loop Capital upped their price objective on shares of FirstCash from $90.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, May 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at FirstCash

In other FirstCash news, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total value of $141,137.12. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $688,551,416.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other FirstCash news, SVP Raul Ramos sold 30,050 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $102.87, for a total transaction of $3,091,243.50. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,304,288. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Douglas Richard Rippel sold 1,439 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.08, for a total transaction of $141,137.12. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,020,304 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $688,551,416.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 151,272 shares of company stock valued at $15,157,569. 18.08% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of FirstCash

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 2,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $248,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the period. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 9.0% in the 1st quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,584 shares of the company’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Mariner LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 4th quarter valued at about $244,000. Bank of Montreal Can increased its holdings in shares of FirstCash by 14.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,229 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the period. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of FirstCash in the 2nd quarter valued at about $230,000. 79.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About FirstCash

(Get Free Report)

FirstCash Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates retail pawn stores in the United States, Mexico, and rest of Latin America. Its pawn stores lend money on the collateral of pledged personal property, including jewelry, electronics, tools, appliances, sporting goods, and musical instruments; and retails merchandise acquired through collateral forfeitures on forfeited pawn loans and over-the-counter purchases of merchandise directly from customers.

Further Reading

