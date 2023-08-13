First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG) Short Interest Up 21.7% in July

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 571,900 shares, an increase of 21.7% from the July 15th total of 470,100 shares. Approximately 2.3% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 309,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.8 days.

First Watch Restaurant Group Stock Performance

First Watch Restaurant Group stock traded down $0.06 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $18.78. The stock had a trading volume of 211,043 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,748. First Watch Restaurant Group has a 12 month low of $12.75 and a 12 month high of $20.31. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $17.74 and its 200 day moving average price is $16.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.12 billion, a PE ratio of 69.56, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Get First Watch Restaurant Group alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling at First Watch Restaurant Group

In other First Watch Restaurant Group news, Director David Paresky sold 3,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.42, for a total transaction of $49,260,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,539,784 shares in the company, valued at approximately $567,143,253.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In the last three months, insiders have sold 7,475,000 shares of company stock worth $118,915,750. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 0.9% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 124,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after buying an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 10.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 11,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 1,111 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $279,000 after buying an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in First Watch Restaurant Group by 170.4% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 2,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 1,278 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. purchased a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.56% of the company’s stock.

FWRG has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Citigroup lifted their target price on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. TD Cowen reiterated a “market perform” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up from $19.00) on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. 3M reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a research note on Monday, July 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $21.00.

View Our Latest Research Report on First Watch Restaurant Group

About First Watch Restaurant Group

(Get Free Report)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019. The company was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Bradenton, Florida.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Watch Restaurant Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.