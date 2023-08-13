First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the July 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %
Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,097. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $196.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67.
First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.5555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.
About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund
The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.
