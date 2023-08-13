First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP) Sees Significant Drop in Short Interest

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FJP – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,400 shares, a drop of 99.0% from the July 15th total of 1,190,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 25,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.5 days.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $49.75. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 424,337 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,097. First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $36.88 and a 52 week high of $51.07. The firm has a market cap of $196.51 million, a PE ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.67. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $48.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $46.67.

First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were given a dividend of $0.5555 per share. This represents a $2.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.47%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This is a positive change from First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 8.1% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,440,972 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,315,000 after buying an additional 107,962 shares during the period. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE grew its holdings in shares of First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 62.2% during the 2nd quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 720,575 shares of the company’s stock worth $34,571,000 after purchasing an additional 276,341 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund in the second quarter valued at about $10,018,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. lifted its position in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 8.7% during the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 58,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,467,000 after purchasing an additional 4,652 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC grew its stake in First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund by 27.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 40,792 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,540,000 after buying an additional 8,721 shares in the last quarter.

The First Trust Japan AlphaDEX Fund (FJP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX Japan index. The fund tracks a tiered equal-weighted index of Japanese equities selected using both growth and value screens. FJP was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

