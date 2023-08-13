First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Up 183.7% in July

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 183.7% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %

FPF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 170,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,883. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $20.67.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc purchased a new stake in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the second quarter valued at $41,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at about $45,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 500.0% in the 2nd quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. CoreCap Advisors LLC bought a new position in First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund in the 4th quarter worth about $98,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund by 333.6% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,252 shares of the company’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 6,349 shares during the period.

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.

