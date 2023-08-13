First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF) Short Interest Up 183.7% in July

First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund (NYSE:FPF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 26,100 shares, a growth of 183.7% from the July 15th total of 9,200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 120,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Stock Up 1.3 %
FPF traded up $0.20 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.61. The company had a trading volume of 170,477 shares, compared to its average volume of 146,883. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $15.47 and a 200-day simple moving average of $16.05. First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund has a 52 week low of $14.59 and a 52 week high of $20.67.
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund Cuts Dividend
The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.1075 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.29 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.26%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
About First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund
First Trust Intermediate Duration Preferred & Income Fund is a closed end fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by First Trust Advisors L.P. The fund is co-managed by Stonebridge Advisors, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets. The fund will also invest in below investment-grade securities like junk or high-yield securities.
Featured Stories
