First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT) Sees Large Growth in Short Interest

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (NASDAQ:FDT – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 164,800 shares, a growth of 88.8% from the July 15th total of 87,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ FDT traded down $0.29 during trading on Friday, hitting $52.70. The company had a trading volume of 642,494 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,097. The company has a market cap of $492.22 million, a P/E ratio of 6.92 and a beta of 0.96. First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund has a 52 week low of $41.21 and a 52 week high of $54.92. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.50 and its 200 day moving average is $51.35.

First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 28th were issued a $0.8802 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, June 27th. This represents a $3.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.68%. This is a boost from First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

About First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $31,000. Spire Wealth Management purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Tucker Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter worth approximately $44,000. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 2nd quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Developed Markets ex-US AlphaDEX Fund during the 1st quarter valued at $47,000.

The First Trust Developed Markets Ex-US AlphaDEX Fund (FDT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the NASDAQ AlphaDEX DM Ex-US index. The fund tracks an index of international, developed-market stocks, selected by growth and value factors and equal-weighted in tiers. FDT was launched on Apr 18, 2011 and is managed by First Trust.

