First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB) Receives Average Rating of “Reduce” from Brokerages

Shares of First Hawaiian, Inc. (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) have earned an average rating of “Reduce” from the four research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have covered the stock in the last year is $23.50.

FHB has been the subject of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut First Hawaiian from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on First Hawaiian from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, June 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on First Hawaiian from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. StockNews.com began coverage on First Hawaiian in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on First Hawaiian from $22.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st.

First Hawaiian Trading Down 1.5 %

FHB opened at $20.13 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. First Hawaiian has a fifty-two week low of $15.08 and a fifty-two week high of $28.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 9.28 and a beta of 1.05. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.53 and its 200 day moving average is $20.97.

First Hawaiian (NASDAQ:FHB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The bank reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.50 by ($0.01). First Hawaiian had a net margin of 27.51% and a return on equity of 12.14%. The company had revenue of $276.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $211.99 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that First Hawaiian will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

First Hawaiian Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Investors of record on Monday, August 21st will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 18th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.17%. First Hawaiian’s payout ratio is 47.93%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Hawaiian

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of FHB. Citigroup Inc. increased its position in shares of First Hawaiian by 8.5% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 140,077 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,907,000 after purchasing an additional 10,978 shares in the last quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of First Hawaiian by 47.5% during the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 19,082 shares of the bank’s stock worth $532,000 after acquiring an additional 6,147 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Hawaiian during the 1st quarter worth about $71,000. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 313,549 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $8,745,000 after buying an additional 1,501 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in First Hawaiian by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 114,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,272,000 after buying an additional 1,452 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.63% of the company’s stock.

First Hawaiian Company Profile

First Hawaiian, Inc operates as a bank holding company for First Hawaiian Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to consumer and commercial customers in the United States. It operates through three segments: Retail Banking, Commercial Banking, and Treasury and Other. The company accepts various deposit products, include checking and savings accounts, and other deposit accounts.

