First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FGBIP)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.

First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance

First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.

Get First Guaranty Bancshares alerts:

First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Stories

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc operates as the holding company for First Guaranty Bank that provides commercial banking services in Louisiana and Texas. It offers various deposit products, including personal and business checking, savings, money market, and demand accounts, as well as time deposits to consumers, small businesses, and municipalities.

Receive News & Ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Guaranty Bancshares and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.