First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.42 (NASDAQ:FGBIP)

First Guaranty Bancshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:FGBIP – Get Free Report) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, July 20th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.4219 per share on Friday, September 1st. This represents a $1.69 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.49%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 14th.
First Guaranty Bancshares Stock Performance
First Guaranty Bancshares stock opened at $19.88 on Friday. First Guaranty Bancshares has a 1-year low of $15.57 and a 1-year high of $26.00. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $18.87 and its 200 day moving average price is $20.42.
First Guaranty Bancshares Company Profile
