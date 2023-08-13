Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC) PT Lowered to C$12.50

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment (TSE:FC – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by TD Securities from C$13.50 to C$12.50 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Trading Up 1.9 %

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment stock opened at C$11.10 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of C$382.84 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.81 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 11.63, a quick ratio of 17.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.99. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is C$10.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$11.09. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment has a 12 month low of C$9.90 and a 12 month high of C$13.00.

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.078 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 28th. This represents a $0.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.43%. Firm Capital Mortgage Investment’s dividend payout ratio is presently 100.00%.

About Firm Capital Mortgage Investment

Firm Capital Mortgage Investment Corporation, through its mortgage banker, Firm Capital Corporation, provides residential and commercial short-term bridge, and conventional real estate finance in Canada. The company engages in originating, funding, purchasing, and servicing mortgage investments. It also offers mortgage services, such as real estate financing, real estate investment financing, capital market, and loan servicing and advisory services; and a line of lending programs, including construction and development lending, investment property financing, short term lending, bridge finance, mezzanine and equity investments, capital market facilities, alternative residential lending program, and infill construction lending program.

