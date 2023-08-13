FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW) Sees Significant Growth in Short Interest

FinWise Bancorp (NASDAQ:FINW – Get Free Report) saw a significant growth in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 15,600 shares, a growth of 21.9% from the July 15th total of 12,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 12,600 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.2 days. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on shares of FinWise Bancorp from $10.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th.

FinWise Bancorp Stock Performance

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FinWise Bancorp

Shares of NASDAQ:FINW traded up $0.14 on Friday, reaching $10.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,875 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,874. FinWise Bancorp has a 52-week low of $7.61 and a 52-week high of $11.00. The company has a market cap of $130.64 million, a P/E ratio of 7.28 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $9.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $8.88.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 13.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 3,170 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $109,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $111,000. UBS Group AG purchased a new position in shares of FinWise Bancorp during the 1st quarter worth about $122,000. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of FinWise Bancorp by 39.1% during the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 27,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $246,000 after purchasing an additional 7,709 shares during the period. 22.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

FinWise Bancorp Company Profile

FinWise Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for FinWise Bank that provides various banking products and services to individual and corporate customers. It offers various deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand, NOW, money market, and checking and savings accounts, as well as time deposits and certificates of deposits.

See Also

