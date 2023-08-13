Financial Contrast: Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF) and MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT)

Bénéteau (OTCMKTS:BTEAF – Get Free Report) and MasterCraft Boat (NASDAQ:MCFT – Get Free Report) are both consumer cyclical companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, institutional ownership, earnings, profitability, risk and analyst recommendations.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

96.0% of MasterCraft Boat shares are held by institutional investors. 1.8% of MasterCraft Boat shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Profitability

This table compares Bénéteau and MasterCraft Boat’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A MasterCraft Boat 8.10% 64.21% 32.92%

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bénéteau 0 0 0 0 N/A MasterCraft Boat 0 3 4 0 2.57

This is a breakdown of current ratings for Bénéteau and MasterCraft Boat, as reported by MarketBeat.

Bénéteau presently has a consensus price target of $14.10, suggesting a potential downside of 10.48%. MasterCraft Boat has a consensus price target of $34.17, suggesting a potential upside of 27.06%. Given MasterCraft Boat’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe MasterCraft Boat is more favorable than Bénéteau.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Bénéteau and MasterCraft Boat’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bénéteau N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A MasterCraft Boat $707.86 million 0.66 $58.21 million $3.24 8.30

MasterCraft Boat has higher revenue and earnings than Bénéteau.

Summary

MasterCraft Boat beats Bénéteau on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bénéteau

Bénéteau S.A. designs, manufactures, and sells boats and leisure homes in France and internationally. It provides boats under the Beneteau, Jeanneau, Lagoon, Prestige, Four Winns, Scarab, WellCraft, EXCESS, and Delphia brand names; and leisure homes under the IRM, O'HARA, and Coco Sweet brand names. The company also offers bandofbaots.com, a community services platform for purchase and sale of new or used boats; lease purchase, credit, and insurance services through SGB Finance; and inventory and retail finance solutions. Bénéteau S.A. was founded in 1884 and is headquartered in Saint Gilles Croix de Vie, France. Bénéteau S.A. operates as a subsidiary of BERI 21 S.A.

About MasterCraft Boat

MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc., through its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and markets recreational powerboats. It operates through four segments: MasterCraft, Crest, NauticStar, and Aviara. The MasterCraft segment produces recreational performance sport boats, which are used for water skiing, wakeboarding, and wake surfing, as well as general recreational boating. The Crest segment provides pontoon boats for use in general recreational boating. The NauticStar segment offers boats that are primarily used for saltwater fishing and general recreational boating. The Aviara segment produces luxury day boats for use in general recreational boating. The company also offers ski/wake, outboard, and sterndrive boats, as well as various accessories, including trailers and aftermarket parts. It sells its boats under the MasterCraft, NauticStar, Crest, and Aviara brands through a network of independent dealers in North America and internationally. The company was formerly known as MCBC Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. in November 2018. MasterCraft Boat Holdings, Inc. was incorporated in 2000 and is based in Vonore, Tennessee.

