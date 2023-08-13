Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF) Given New $52.00 Price Target at Truist Financial

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Free Report) had its price objective boosted by Truist Financial from $48.00 to $52.00 in a report issued on Thursday morning, MarketBeat.com reports. Truist Financial currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $46.00 to $43.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating for the company. TheStreet downgraded shares of Fidelity National Financial from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Friday, June 23rd. BTIG Research boosted their price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens reissued an overweight rating and set a $44.00 price target on shares of Fidelity National Financial in a report on Wednesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $46.50.

Fidelity National Financial Stock Performance

Fidelity National Financial stock opened at $42.11 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $11.46 billion, a PE ratio of 22.28 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $36.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $37.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.19 and a quick ratio of 0.19. Fidelity National Financial has a 12 month low of $31.84 and a 12 month high of $45.51.

Fidelity National Financial (NYSE:FNF – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The financial services provider reported $1.01 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $3.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.68 billion. Fidelity National Financial had a return on equity of 15.89% and a net margin of 4.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.90 EPS. Research analysts expect that Fidelity National Financial will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

Fidelity National Financial Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.27%. Fidelity National Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 95.24%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Fidelity National Financial

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity National Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 88.2% in the 1st quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 715 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 119.7% in the 2nd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity National Financial in the 1st quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its holdings in Fidelity National Financial by 425.5% in the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 868 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.27% of the company’s stock.

Fidelity National Financial Company Profile

Fidelity National Financial, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various insurance products in the United States. The company operates through Title, F&G, and Corporate and Other segments. It offers title insurance, escrow, and other title related services, including trust activities, trustee sales guarantees, recordings and reconveyances, and home warranty products.

Featured Stories

