Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 990 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $226,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Exos TFP Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Willis Towers Watson Public in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Money Concepts Capital Corp acquired a new position in Willis Towers Watson Public during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 92.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Willis Towers Watson Public alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Willis Towers Watson Public from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $230.00 to $205.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 8th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Willis Towers Watson Public from $251.00 to $221.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their price target on Willis Towers Watson Public from $303.00 to $289.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 18th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Willis Towers Watson Public in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their target price on Willis Towers Watson Public from $259.00 to $257.00 in a research report on Monday, May 1st. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $260.00.

Insider Buying and Selling at Willis Towers Watson Public

In other news, insider Julie Jarecke Gebauer sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.35, for a total transaction of $545,875.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 77,240 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,865,354. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

Willis Towers Watson Public Trading Up 1.3 %

NASDAQ WTW opened at $203.87 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $225.68 and its 200-day moving average is $231.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $21.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.63, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 0.74. Willis Towers Watson Public Limited has a one year low of $197.30 and a one year high of $258.93.

Willis Towers Watson Public (NASDAQ:WTW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The company reported $2.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.33 by ($0.28). Willis Towers Watson Public had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 11.84%. The company had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.13 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.32 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Willis Towers Watson Public Limited will post 14.08 EPS for the current year.

Willis Towers Watson Public Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 16th. Shareholders of record on Saturday, September 30th will be given a $0.84 dividend. This represents a $3.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.65%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. Willis Towers Watson Public’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.01%.

Willis Towers Watson Public Company Profile

(Free Report)

Willis Towers Watson Public Limited Company operates as an advisory, broking, and solutions company worldwide. It operates through two segments: Health, Wealth and Career; and Risk & Broking. The company offers strategy and design consulting, plan management service and support, broking and administration services for health, wellbeing, and other group benefit programs; actuarial support, plan design, and administrative services for pension and retirement savings plans; and benefits outsourcing services, including a suite of health and welfare, and pension administration outsourcing services.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Willis Towers Watson Public Limited (NASDAQ:WTW – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Willis Towers Watson Public and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.