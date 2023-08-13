Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in General Motors (NYSE:GM – Free Report) (TSE:GMM.U) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 6,362 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $212,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its position in shares of General Motors by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,011,042 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $504,972,000 after buying an additional 921,435 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of General Motors by 93.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 14,763,488 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $496,644,000 after buying an additional 7,115,861 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of General Motors in the fourth quarter valued at $493,248,000. Putnam Investments LLC increased its position in shares of General Motors by 17.0% in the fourth quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 12,884,970 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $433,450,000 after buying an additional 1,872,986 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of General Motors by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,644,987 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $391,737,000 after buying an additional 158,827 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.83% of the company’s stock.

General Motors Price Performance

Shares of NYSE GM opened at $33.89 on Friday. General Motors has a twelve month low of $31.10 and a twelve month high of $43.63. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $46.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.37. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $36.68.

General Motors Announces Dividend

General Motors ( NYSE:GM Get Free Report ) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.91 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.05. General Motors had a return on equity of 16.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. The business had revenue of $44.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $42.13 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.14 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 25.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that General Motors will post 7.6 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. General Motors’s payout ratio is currently 5.03%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CFO Paul A. Jacobson acquired 31,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $32.60 per share, for a total transaction of $1,010,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at $6,091,212.20. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, President Mark L. Reuss sold 9,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $41.00, for a total transaction of $381,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 282,973 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,601,893. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CFO Paul A. Jacobson purchased 31,000 shares of General Motors stock in a transaction on Friday, May 19th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $32.60 per share, with a total value of $1,010,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 186,847 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,091,212.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on GM shares. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $39.00 in a research report on Friday, July 7th. Mizuho dropped their price objective on General Motors to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on General Motors from $37.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on General Motors from $38.00 to $41.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on General Motors from $30.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.25.

General Motors Profile

General Motors Company designs, builds, and sells trucks, crossovers, cars, and automobile parts; and provide software-enabled services and subscriptions worldwide. The company operates through GM North America, GM International, Cruise, and GM Financial segments. It markets its vehicles primarily under the Buick, Cadillac, Chevrolet, GMC, Baojun, and Wuling brand names.

