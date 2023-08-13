Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 115 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $295,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BKNG. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Albion Financial Group UT acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Arlington Partners LLC acquired a new position in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Delta Asset Management LLC TN acquired a new position in Booking in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in shares of Booking during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.11% of the company’s stock.

Booking Stock Down 0.5 %

NASDAQ BKNG opened at $3,206.23 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $114.43 billion, a PE ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 1.35. Booking Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $1,616.85 and a fifty-two week high of $3,251.71. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2,812.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2,647.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.16.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Booking ( NASDAQ:BKNG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported $37.62 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $28.84 by $8.78. The firm had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.17 billion. Booking had a return on equity of 285.21% and a net margin of 23.04%. Booking’s quarterly revenue was up 27.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $19.08 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 142.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on BKNG shares. TD Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,325.00 to $3,600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 4th. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,850.00 to $2,900.00 in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,350.00 to $3,400.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Booking from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. Finally, Mizuho upped their price objective on shares of Booking from $3,265.00 to $3,580.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 7th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Booking currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $3,086.80.

Insider Activity

In other news, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total transaction of $3,844,188.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 6,278 shares in the company, valued at approximately $20,111,510.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Glenn D. Fogel sold 750 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $2,641.08, for a total transaction of $1,980,810.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 41,449 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,470,124.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Susana D’emic sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3,203.49, for a total value of $3,844,188.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,278 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $20,111,510.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 5,270 shares of company stock worth $14,973,881. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Booking Company Profile

(Free Report)

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

