Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $312,000 Position in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,575 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock, valued at approximately $312,000.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. United Bank grew its position in shares of Boeing by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 5,036 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $964,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Boeing by 1,064.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 850 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $163,000 after buying an additional 777 shares during the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Boeing by 68.0% in the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,111 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,362,000 after buying an additional 2,879 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in shares of Boeing in the 1st quarter worth approximately $836,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management grew its position in shares of Boeing by 26.7% in the 1st quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 2,127 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $408,000 after buying an additional 448 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 60.22% of the company’s stock.

Boeing Price Performance

Shares of NYSE BA opened at $235.72 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $219.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.01. The Boeing Company has a 1 year low of $120.99 and a 1 year high of $243.10.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Boeing ( NYSE:BA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 26th. The aircraft producer reported ($0.82) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.99) by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $19.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $18.59 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.37) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that The Boeing Company will post -1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

BA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. 888 reissued a “maintains” rating on shares of Boeing in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Boeing from $225.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 27th. Susquehanna upped their price target on shares of Boeing from $260.00 to $270.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Northcoast Research upgraded shares of Boeing from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Boeing from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $225.00 to $300.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Boeing currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $244.07.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf purchased 850 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 3,767 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Steven M. Mollenkopf acquired 850 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $237.00 per share, with a total value of $201,450.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 3,767 shares in the company, valued at approximately $892,779. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Theodore Colbert III sold 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $238.37, for a total transaction of $2,026,145.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 59,255 shares in the company, valued at $14,124,614.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.15% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

