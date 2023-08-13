Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Takes $269,000 Position in American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of American Water Works Company, Inc. (NYSE:AWK – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 1,810 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $269,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AWK. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of American Water Works during the 4th quarter valued at $281,724,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 64,405.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,838,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $280,208,000 after acquiring an additional 1,835,544 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 87.3% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 972,992 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $142,534,000 after acquiring an additional 453,565 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 21,960,717 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,635,157,000 after acquiring an additional 434,737 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amundi lifted its holdings in shares of American Water Works by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 3,710,554 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $588,579,000 after acquiring an additional 382,239 shares during the last quarter. 84.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get American Water Works alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on AWK shares. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $140.00 to $139.00 in a report on Thursday, July 6th. StockNews.com raised shares of American Water Works from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Finally, Guggenheim dropped their price objective on shares of American Water Works from $152.00 to $147.00 in a report on Friday, July 7th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, American Water Works currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $157.00.

American Water Works Stock Performance

American Water Works stock opened at $140.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.29 billion, a PE ratio of 29.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.58 and a beta of 0.56. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $146.00. American Water Works Company, Inc. has a twelve month low of $122.77 and a twelve month high of $162.59.

American Water Works (NYSE:AWK – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The utilities provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. American Water Works had a net margin of 22.08% and a return on equity of 10.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.20 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that American Water Works Company, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

American Water Works Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.7075 per share. This represents a $2.83 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 7th. American Water Works’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.08%.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Michael Marberry acquired 1,400 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $142.35 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 3,673 shares in the company, valued at approximately $522,851.55. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

About American Water Works

(Free Report)

American Water Works Company, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides water and wastewater services in the United States. It offers water and wastewater services to approximately 1,600 communities in 14 states serving approximately 3.4 million active customers. The company serves residential customers; commercial customers, including food and beverage providers, commercial property developers and proprietors, and energy suppliers; fire service and private fire customers; industrial customers, such as large-scale manufacturers, mining, and production operations; public authorities comprising government buildings and other public sector facilities, such as schools and universities; and other utilities and community water and wastewater systems.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for American Water Works Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Water Works and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.