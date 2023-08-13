Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Purchases New Position in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXPD – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,116 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $249,000.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of EXPD. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 200.0% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 252 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Expeditors International of Washington by 103.6% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 342 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbjs Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Expeditors International of Washington in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.65% of the company’s stock.

EXPD has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna boosted their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $104.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Expeditors International of Washington in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Expeditors International of Washington from $85.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 6th. Stephens boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on Expeditors International of Washington from $99.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 19th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.00.

EXPD stock opened at $116.97 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.54 and a beta of 1.00. Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. has a twelve month low of $86.08 and a twelve month high of $128.04. The business has a fifty day moving average of $120.46 and a 200-day moving average of $113.97.

Expeditors International of Washington (NASDAQ:EXPD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 8th. The transportation company reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.34 by ($0.04). Expeditors International of Washington had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 34.31%. The company had revenue of $2.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.65 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.27 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 51.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Expeditors International of Washington, Inc. will post 5.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Expeditors International of Washington news, CEO Jeffrey S. Musser sold 30,041 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $111.30, for a total value of $3,343,563.30. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 116,587 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,976,133.10. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Expeditors International of Washington, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides logistics services in the Americas, North Asia, South Asia, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and India. The company offers airfreight services, such as air freight consolidation and forwarding; ocean freight and ocean services, including ocean freight consolidation, direct ocean forwarding, and order management; customs brokerage, intra-continental ground transportation and delivery, and warehousing and distribution services; and customs clearance, purchase order management, vendor consolidation, time-definite transportation services, temperature-controlled transit, cargo insurance, specialized cargo monitoring and tracking, and other supply chain solutions.

