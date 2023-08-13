Fidelis Capital Partners LLC Makes New Investment in T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS)

Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,130 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock, valued at approximately $306,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 53,697 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $7,777,000 after purchasing an additional 1,181 shares during the period. ING Groep NV boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 51.0% during the 1st quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 825,767 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $119,604,000 after purchasing an additional 278,810 shares during the period. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Black Creek Investment Management Inc. now owns 190,500 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $27,592,000 after purchasing an additional 32,500 shares during the period. Operose Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 100.0% during the 1st quarter. Operose Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $210,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares during the period. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. boosted its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 54.4% during the 1st quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 11,098 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 3,912 shares during the period. 46.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on TMUS shares. Wolfe Research raised shares of T-Mobile US from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, June 8th. Barclays raised shares of T-Mobile US from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $172.00 to $163.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $160.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, HSBC lowered their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $165.00 in a research report on Monday, June 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $182.55.

In related news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total transaction of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares in the company, valued at approximately $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other T-Mobile US news, insider Michael J. Katz sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.93, for a total value of $493,255.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 125,977 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,753,938.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 192,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.01, for a total transaction of $25,039,926.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,844,088 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $239,749,880.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 211,100 shares of company stock worth $27,633,181 in the last 90 days. 0.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NASDAQ TMUS opened at $138.34 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a market cap of $162.75 billion, a PE ratio of 27.56 and a beta of 0.56. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $136.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $141.43. T-Mobile US, Inc. has a 52 week low of $124.92 and a 52 week high of $154.38.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported $1.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $19.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.36 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 7.82% and a return on equity of 9.02%. T-Mobile US’s revenue was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.43 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

